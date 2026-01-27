Georgia Tech football’s 2026 schedule unveiled

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech football fans, grab your calendars. The ACC unveiled the 2026 conference schedule on Monday night.
While most of the ACC is moving to new nine-game conference schedule, Georgia Tech will only have eight conference games in 2026.
The Yellow Jackets will look to take advantage of their home field with three straight home games to start the season and four conference games at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The home conference slate includes Duke on Oct. 10, Boston College on Oct. 24, Louisville on Nov. 7 and Wake Forest on Nov. 21.
Georgia Tech has won 12 of its last 14 games at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL 2026 SCHEDULE
- Sept. 5: Colorado
- Sept. 12: Tennessee
- Sept. 19: Mercer
- Sept. 26: at Stanford
- Oct. 3: BYE
- Oct. 10: Duke
- Oct. 17: at Virginia Tech
- Oct. 24: Boston College
- Oct. 31: at Pittsburgh
- Nov. 7: Louisville
- Nov. 14: at Clemson
- Nov. 21: Wake Forest
- Nov. 28: at Georgia
