Georgia Tech won’t play 9 conference games in 2026

ATLANTA — All 17 ACC teams learned their conference opponents for the 2026 season on Tuesday. But not everyone will play the same number of conference games next year.

The ACC approved moving to a nine conference game format in 2026. Only 12 of the 17 members will see that schedule change and Georgia Tech is not one of them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Yellow Jackets will host Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Wake Forest at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Their road games will be at Clemson, Pitt, Stanford and Virginia Tech.

The conference schedule dates will be announced sometime in January. Boston College, Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina are the other ACC programs that will not play nine conference games.

Georgia Tech’s focus right now is on finishing the 2025 season against BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl. The game on Dec. 27 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. live on Channel 2.

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL 2026 SCHEDULE

Sept. 5: Colorado

Sept. 12: Tennessee

Sept. 19: Mercer

Nov. 28: At Georgia

Home Games TBD: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest

Road Games TBD: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group