Georgia teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teacher is being investigated over reports of “inappropriate contact” with a student.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the Jesup Police Department requested that they investigate the allegations.
The GBI confirmed it involves a now-former teacher at Wayne County High School, but has not identified that person.
Details are limited as the GBI is still investigating.
No arrests have been made.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Wayne County School System for a statement.
