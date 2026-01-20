Georgia teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teacher is being investigated over reports of “inappropriate contact” with a student.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the Jesup Police Department requested that they investigate the allegations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI confirmed it involves a now-former teacher at Wayne County High School, but has not identified that person.

Details are limited as the GBI is still investigating.

TRENDING STORIES:

No arrests have been made.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Wayne County School System for a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group