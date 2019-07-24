Georgia teacher, baseball coach fired after child pornography arrest

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A private school teacher and baseball coach was fired after being arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges, authorities said.
Brandon Lybrand, 37, of LaGrange, faces four counts of computer electronic pornography and child exploitation after images were found on his computer, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lybrand was a history teacher at LaGrange Academy, where he also served as the school’s baseball coach.
