Georgia teacher accused of choking non-verbal 14-year-old with Down syndrome

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Muscogee County teacher has been accused of choking of non-verbal student who has Down syndrome.

Jody Russell appeared before a judge on Thursday for a summons hearing in Columbus’ Recorder’s Court.

The judge said she didn’t have jurisdiction over the charge and bound the case over to State Court, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.

According to the victim’s mother, Katrina Robinson, her son, 14, has been in Russell’s classroom for the last two years.

Robinson said that she got a phone call on Nov. 5 from the school’s principal and a school resource officer, saying someone witnessed Russell choking the child.

Russell’s attorney declined to comment to the newspaper after Thursday’s hearing.

The Ledger-Enquirer received a statement from the Muscogee County School District, saying:

“The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) is aware that one of its teachers, Ms. Jody Russell, appeared in court today related to an incident that occurred more than a month ago. MCSD promptly conducted a thorough investigation into the incident. The investigation included interviewing eyewitnesses and reviewing video footage. Appropriate personnel action was taken in November based on the findings of that investigation.

“MCSD will fully cooperate with the State Solicitor’s Office as it reviews and addresses the misdemeanor charges filed by the parents. MCSD will continue to closely monitor the situation; however, there is no new information that would lead the district to alter the decisions made in November regarding the teacher’s conduct or employment status.

“MCSD is now also aware that the parents of the student have described the event to the media as a teacher choking a student. MCSD disagrees with that description. That is not consistent with the facts and video evidence gathered by MCSD.

“To protect the privacy of the student, to maintain the confidentiality of personnel matters, and to respect the ongoing legal process under the purview of the Solicitor’s Office, MCSD is unable to provide further details at this time.”Down

