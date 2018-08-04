Georgia soldier dies during training incident at Fort Campbell

ATLANTA - A U.S. soldier from Adairsville died in a training incident at Fort Campbell, Ky., on Wednesday, the U.S. Army confirmed in a press release.
Pvt. 2nd Class Jeremy J. Wells, 19, was an aircraft electrician in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and he joined the U.S. Army in 2017, the release said.
Wells was conducting weapons training at a small-arms range on Fort Campbell at the time of the incident, the release said. The incident or how Wells was wounded was not provided.
He was medically evacuated to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on Fort Campbell where he died of his wounds, the release said. No other soldiers were injured.
"101st Combat Aviation Brigade has lost an incredible member of the Destiny family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of this Soldier," Lt. Col. Cayton Johnson, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (Rear), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) said in the release. "We ask that everyone respect the privacy of his family as they grieve this tragic loss."
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
