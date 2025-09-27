Georgia soldier charged with murder after infant son found unresponsive

HINESVILLE, Ga. — A soldier based at Georgia’s Fort Stewart has been charged with his son’s death.

Hinesville Assistant Police Chief Terronova Smith confirmed to WJCL that Zachary Cunning is charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children.

Officers were called to a home for an unresponsive child on Sept. 5. Despite trying to save the child, police say the 3-month-old boy was later pronounced dead.

The boy’s body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

After the autopsy, Cunning was arrested and denied bond the next day.

Investigators have not released the infant’s cause of death or how Cunning may have contributed to it.

According to jail records, Cunning remains in the Liberty County Jail.

