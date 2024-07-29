Georgia Secretary of State launches website for voters to cancel their registration

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State launched a new website on Monday that allows Georgia voters to cancel their registration.

The website is set up for voters who move out of the state, no longer wish to be registered in Georgia or relatives of a voter who died to cancel their registration.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Under the previous system, a voter had to fill out a cancellation form and drop it off at their county elections office. Now, the process is also online.

“This is a convenient tool for any voter who wants to secure their voter registration by cancelling their old one when they move out of state,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said about the new website. “It will also help keep Georgia’s voter registration database up-to-date without having to rely on postcards being sent and returned by an increasingly inefficient postal system.”

How does the website work? A voter will need to go to https://cancelmyregistration.sos.ga.gov and enter a personal identification information, like your driver’s license or social security number.

The request then goes to the voter’s county elections registrar to remove the voter from the rolls.

Looking to register to vote instead? You can go to the My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov to sign up or check your current registration status.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Raffensperger checks voting machines, pushes against political violence during election

©2024 Cox Media Group