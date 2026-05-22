MADISON, Ga. — Georgia Safari Conservation Park, a 530-acre conservation-focused safari destination, announced several new animal births and additions, including two critically endangered species.

The American Humane-certified Park, recognized as one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places in 2025, recently welcomed an addax calf, two pancake tortoises and five scimitar-horned oryx to its collection.

0 of 9 Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species Georgia Safari Conservation Park, a 530-acre conservation-focused safari destination, announced several new animal births and additions, including two critically endangered species. Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species The American Humane-certified Park, recognized as one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places in 2025, recently welcomed an addax calf, two pancake tortoises and five scimitar-horned oryx to its collection. Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species The new arrivals include Briar, a female addax calf, born to mother Clover and father Kamalu. The park also added two juvenile pancake tortoises, named Maple and Syrup, through a partnership with Dalton State College Turtle Assurance Colony. Additionally, five female scimitar-horned oryx, named Bara, Karoo, Mojave, Sahara and Yuma, have joined the park’s herd. Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species Addax are a critically endangered species, with fewer than 100 believed to remain in the wild. Three additional females in the park’s addax herd are also believed to be pregnant. The critically endangered pancake tortoises are expected to be introduced to Sunny, the park’s resident male. This is part of ongoing conservation management to support the species’ propagation and long-term sustainability. Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species

The new arrivals include Briar, a female addax calf, born to mother Clover and father Kamalu. The park also added two juvenile pancake tortoises, named Maple and Syrup, through a partnership with Dalton State College Turtle Assurance Colony. Additionally, five female scimitar-horned oryx, named Bara, Karoo, Mojave, Sahara and Yuma, have joined the park’s herd.

Addax are a critically endangered species, with fewer than 100 believed to remain in the wild. Three additional females in the park’s addax herd are also believed to be pregnant. The critically endangered pancake tortoises are expected to be introduced to Sunny, the park’s resident male. This is part of ongoing conservation management to support the species’ propagation and long-term sustainability.

Spend the night with a giraffe at Georgia Safari Conservation Park

The scimitar-horned oryx, once extinct in the wild, is making a comeback through global reintroduction efforts supported by organizations such as the Sahara Conservation Fund.

Animal Care Director Andi Clason at Georgia Safari Conservation Park, highlighted the role of such facilities in species preservation.

“These additions reflect the important role that conservation parks play in the preservation and recovery of endangered species,” Clason said.

She further explained the park’s contribution to global efforts.

“From successful births to carefully managed herd expansions, every milestone at Georgia Safari Conservation Park contributes to a larger global species survival effort,” Clason said.

0 of 109 Georgia Safari Conservation Park Looking for a hotel room with stunning views for your next getaway? (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park How about a view you’ve never experienced before—an 11-foot, 18-month-old reticulated giraffe right outside your window? (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park That’s the scene from the Giraffe Suite at the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Georgia. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “This beautiful suite is housing two different 10-foot pane windows, so one behind me in the living room and then we have one that is overlooking the bedroom location,” Jessica Malloy from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park said. “So, that gives you full access to view to basically spend the night with a giraffe.” (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park But the giraffe isn’t the only wildlife you’ll encounter. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park You can come face-to-face with an ostrich, spot a rhino, watch zebras graze, and so much more during your visit. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “We currently have 83 different species,” Malloy said. “The majority of the species are going to be in the pasture.” (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “We have zebras, common eland, you’ll have roan (antelope,) there is Eastern Bongo, Addax, behind me is Phoenix, the reticulated giraffe,” Malloy continued. “We also have two Southern White Rhinoceros.” (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park The park’s grand opening is the realization of a long-held dream by its founders. Their mission? To give back to the community, promote animal outreach, and create an unforgettable experience for visitors. The 530-acre safari park offers a variety of tours, including guided safaris, wild encounters, and private VIP tours. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park For those who want to extend their stay, the park provides two unique lodging options: overnight stays in the giraffe suites or a stay in a private safari tent. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “I like to call them luxury safari tents,” Malloy said. “These (tents) were created by a company in Johannesburg (South Africa). We had them imported here and then we had that team help us build these tents and bring them to life.” (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Most of the luxury tents feature two bedrooms... (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park but the park also offers the Honeymoon Hideaway—a one-bedroom unit with its own private outdoor oasis, including an outdoor tub and shower. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Wildlife tours are included with all overnight stays. While the safari tents might not offer giraffe views, they do provide picturesque scenes of other wildlife. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Before or after your animal adventure, you can explore downtown Madison, which is full of attractions to enjoy. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison “Historic Madison, Georgia is breathtaking,” Malloy said. “Downtown there are various restaurants you can visit. If you love antiquing, there’s the cutest little spots you can go to and just spend the day, getting lost. There are tons of different historic structures downtown.” (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Start your day with some French toast from Betty Gene’s... (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison A quaint spot serving up Southern breakfast and lunch that’s just as good as mom’s! (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Do some shopping, learn about comedian Oliver Hardy from the famous Laurel & Hardy duo and his connection to the area, or simply relax on the safari tent’s front porch while watching the animals roam. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Downtown Madison End the day with dinner and drinks at Hart & Crown Tavern... (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison a British-style pub on the square in historic Madison, where a variety of tempting treats await. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Yes, please! (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “You can really make an entire weekend trip out of a visit to Madison.” (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park If you’re looking for a unique weekend getaway, Madison and the Georgia Safari Conservation Park offer an experience unlike any other. As the park’s website says, “Welcome to Georgia Safari Conservation Park, where the beauty of nature, amazing animal encounters, and luxurious lodging create an incredible safari adventure.” (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Who knew you could have this much fun in Madison! (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of the Safari tents. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from Giraffe Suite. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

The park is open to the public. The park offers seven distinct lodging units for visitors. These include six Luxury Safari Tents and the signature Giraffe Suite, which is located on the second floor of the 10,000 square-foot Giraffe and Rhino Barn.

Visitors can also choose from several tour options, such as the Guided Safari Tour, the Safari Encounter Tour and a Barn Tour of the Giraffe and Rhino Barn.

The latest additions strengthen the park’s commitment to wildlife conservation, education and immersive guest experiences, offering visitors a rare opportunity to see and learn about some of the planet’s most threatened species.

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