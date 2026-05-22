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Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species

Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomes new babies, including endangered species

MADISON, Ga. — Georgia Safari Conservation Park, a 530-acre conservation-focused safari destination, announced several new animal births and additions, including two critically endangered species.

The American Humane-certified Park, recognized as one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places in 2025, recently welcomed an addax calf, two pancake tortoises and five scimitar-horned oryx to its collection.

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The new arrivals include Briar, a female addax calf, born to mother Clover and father Kamalu. The park also added two juvenile pancake tortoises, named Maple and Syrup, through a partnership with Dalton State College Turtle Assurance Colony. Additionally, five female scimitar-horned oryx, named Bara, Karoo, Mojave, Sahara and Yuma, have joined the park’s herd.

Addax are a critically endangered species, with fewer than 100 believed to remain in the wild. Three additional females in the park’s addax herd are also believed to be pregnant. The critically endangered pancake tortoises are expected to be introduced to Sunny, the park’s resident male. This is part of ongoing conservation management to support the species’ propagation and long-term sustainability.

Spend the night with a giraffe at Georgia Safari Conservation Park

The scimitar-horned oryx, once extinct in the wild, is making a comeback through global reintroduction efforts supported by organizations such as the Sahara Conservation Fund.

Animal Care Director Andi Clason at Georgia Safari Conservation Park, highlighted the role of such facilities in species preservation.

“These additions reflect the important role that conservation parks play in the preservation and recovery of endangered species,” Clason said.

She further explained the park’s contribution to global efforts.

“From successful births to carefully managed herd expansions, every milestone at Georgia Safari Conservation Park contributes to a larger global species survival effort,” Clason said.

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The park is open to the public. The park offers seven distinct lodging units for visitors. These include six Luxury Safari Tents and the signature Giraffe Suite, which is located on the second floor of the 10,000 square-foot Giraffe and Rhino Barn.

Visitors can also choose from several tour options, such as the Guided Safari Tour, the Safari Encounter Tour and a Barn Tour of the Giraffe and Rhino Barn.

The latest additions strengthen the park’s commitment to wildlife conservation, education and immersive guest experiences, offering visitors a rare opportunity to see and learn about some of the planet’s most threatened species.

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