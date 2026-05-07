Dillard House unveils amazing upgrades: New facilities, activities, fantastic family-style food

DILLARD, Ga. — Fried chicken, cabbage casserole and baked yeast rolls; those are a few of the foods that have made the Dillard House famous.

But things are changing at the mountain farm resort in north Georgia!

0 of 51 The Dillard House Fried chicken... (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House cabbage casserole... (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House and baked yeast rolls... (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House those are a few of the foods that have made the Dillard House famous. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House But things are changing at the mountain farm resort in north Georgia! (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The historic Dillard House is undergoing a significant property-wide transformation. Arising in its place is a world-class mountain resort that honors its historical roots. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Cheers to that! (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “I would like people to know that the Dillard House is open for business,” David Marvin from Legacy Ventures said. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Legacy Ventures acquired the property two years ago from the Dillard family. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Part of the transformation project is done. The Dillard House recently unveiled its new restaurant. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “The Dillard House has been here since 1917 and I think the thing that excited me about this project was being able to come and help, you know, rebuild a brand that has been so iconic and meant so much to so many people over the years,” Darrell Goodman, the Dillard House restaurant’s chef, told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Goodman brings 32 years of experience to tailoring the Dillard House menu daily, emphasizing fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients. But North Georgia diners need not worry. All of the popular Dillard House dishes return. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “I’m excited about, you know... Taking our food and going back to the way they cooked 30, 40, 50 years ago, using only the freshest ingredients. We make everything in-house from scratch.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The menu continues to feature fan favorites such as fried chicken and country ham, alongside new dishes highlighting local ingredients, including an Appalachian-style pork chop. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “I think at the heart and soul of it all, this restaurant is what made this place so special and for me, it’s important that we honor that,” Goodman continued. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Marvin underscored the decision to maintain the traditional menu, commenting, “There was never any discussion about changing the menu at (the) acclaimed Southern restaurant, served family style. In fact, I think we might’ve been chased out of town had we even proposed that.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Diner Sherry Twiggs enjoyed a meal with friends, describing her experience: “Oh my goodness, (we) had fried chicken, we had tenderloin, we had country ham. Cabbage casserole, biscuits, cornbread, you name it. It was all very delicious.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Beyond the main dining room, the Dillard House added a new bar and lounge. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “Chef (Goodman) has provided a lot of great items utilizing pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, and even (some) Appalachian sliders,” bartender Carlton Chamblin noted. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House This new space offers drinks and southern specialties for guests who may not be seeking a full family-style meal. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The upgrades extend beyond just the food. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The Dillard House Stables opened in a new facility, but one that continues to build on a historic offering. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables explained the long-standing tradition of horseback riding on the property. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “Several years ago, John Dillard Sr. found a brochure advertising the stables in the 1930s for 50 cents a ride. And actually, we believe that the original stable operation goes back possibly even to the first year that Carrie and Arthur Dillard operated the lodging and the restaurant,” Thompson said. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House While rides do cost a little more than 50 cents nearly 100 years later, horseback adventures still offer both a great value and a great experience. Guests can enjoy the north Georgia backcountry, including a stroll through the Little Tennessee River, on horseback. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House I met up with John Dillard Jr. on a visit, too. He serves as the Resort Manager and also acts as the property’s unofficial historian. Dillard Jr. recounted the resort’s origins, detailing how Carrie Edwards from the Old Edwards Inn met Arthur Dillard, a family businessman, in 1910. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “Edwards saw Dillard, and he had two white horses and was carrying supplies, and she was impressed,” Dillard Jr. recounted. “And they met, and he talked to her into marrying him and coming to the Dillard house.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Dillard Jr. noted that the new owners are implementing several visions his father had for the property, in addition to their own new ideas. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Marvin detailed the additions, stating, “We’re adding world-class amenities such as a brewery, a wine tasting venue, a spa, a proper resort pool, fitness, and other activities.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Construction on the new bride’s and groom’s cottages and a new hotel facility is currently underway. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Dillard Jr. reflected on the resort’s enduring appeal across generations. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “You know, there’s not a day that (goes) by that I don’t walk in the dining room or walk outside when they’re checking into the hotel. There’s a great-grandmother, a grandmother, a grandfather, a mom, a dad, great-grandchildren,” Dillard Jr. observed. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House He added, “So you’re sitting there with all these generations and all they’re talking about is how they’ve been coming for 50 years or 60 years, some of them even longer. And all of them have a different favorite thing about the Dillard House. And now the newer generations are gonna be able to create their own new favorite things.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The fried chicken, cabbage casserole and baked yeast rolls will likely be on that list, too. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

The historic Dillard House is undergoing a significant property-wide transformation. Arising in its place is a world-class mountain resort that honors its historical roots.

“I would like people to know that the Dillard House is open for business,” David Marvin from Legacy Ventures said.

Legacy Ventures acquired the property two years ago from the Dillard family.

Dillard House unveils amazing upgrades: New facilities, activities, but same great food

Part of the transformation project is done. The Dillard House recently unveiled its new restaurant.

“The Dillard House has been here since 1917 and I think the thing that excited me about this project was being able to come and help, you know, rebuild a brand that has been so iconic and meant so much to so many people over the years,” Darrell Goodman, the Dillard House restaurant’s chef, told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks.

Goodman brings 32 years of experience to tailoring the Dillard House menu daily, emphasizing fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients. But North Georgia diners need not worry. All of the popular Dillard House dishes return.

The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

“I’m excited about, you know... Taking our food and going back to the way they cooked 30, 40, 50 years ago, using only the freshest ingredients. We make everything in-house from scratch.”

The menu continues to feature fan favorites such as fried chicken and country ham, alongside new dishes highlighting local ingredients, including an Appalachian-style pork chop.

“I think at the heart and soul of it all, this restaurant is what made this place so special and for me, it’s important that we honor that,” Goodman continued.

Marvin underscored the decision to maintain the traditional menu, commenting, “There was never any discussion about changing the menu at (the) acclaimed Southern restaurant, served family style. In fact, I think we might’ve been chased out of town had we even proposed that.”

Diner Sherry Twiggs enjoyed a meal with friends, describing her experience: “Oh my goodness, (we) had fried chicken, we had tenderloin, we had country ham. Cabbage casserole, biscuits, cornbread, you name it. It was all very delicious.”

Beyond the main dining room, the Dillard House added a new bar and lounge.

The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

This new space offers drinks and southern specialties for guests who may not be seeking a full family-style meal.

“Chef (Goodman) has provided a lot of great items utilizing pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, and even (some) Appalachian sliders,” bartender Carlton Chamblin noted.

The upgrades extend beyond just the food.

The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

The Dillard House Stables opened in a new facility, but one that continues to build on a historic offering.

Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables explained the long-standing tradition of horseback riding on the property.

“Several years ago, John Dillard Sr. found a brochure advertising the stables in the 1930s for 50 cents a ride. And actually, we believe that the original stable operation goes back possibly even to the first year that Carrie and Arthur Dillard operated the lodging and the restaurant,” Thompson said.

While rides do cost a little more than 50 cents nearly 100 years later, horseback adventures still offer both a great value and a great experience. Guests can enjoy the north Georgia backcountry, including a stroll through the Little Tennessee River, on horseback.

I met up with John Dillard Jr. on a visit, too. He serves as the Resort Manager and also acts as the property’s unofficial historian.

Dillard Jr. recounted the resort’s origins, detailing how Carrie Edwards from the Old Edwards Inn met Arthur Dillard, a family businessman, in 1910.

“Edwards saw Dillard, and he had two white horses and was carrying supplies, and she was impressed,” Dillard Jr. recounted. “And they met, and he talked to her into marrying him and coming to the Dillard house.”

Over time, they started a boarding house, which blossomed into the Dillard House today.

The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

Dillard Jr. noted that the new owners are implementing several visions his father had for the property, in addition to their own new ideas.

Marvin detailed the additions, stating, “We’re adding world-class amenities such as a brewery, a wine tasting venue, a spa, a proper resort pool, fitness, and other activities.”

Construction on the new bride’s and groom’s cottages and a new hotel facility is currently underway.

Many of these new additions are scheduled to open in the next few months.

But in the meantime, the property is currently open for meals, stays and memory-making visits.

Dillard Jr. reflected on the resort’s enduring appeal across generations.

“You know, there’s not a day that (goes) by that I don’t walk in the dining room or walk outside when they’re checking into the hotel. There’s a great-grandmother, a grandmother, a grandfather, a mom, a dad, great-grandchildren,” Dillard Jr. observed.

He added, “So you’re sitting there with all these generations and all they’re talking about is how they’ve been coming for 50 years or 60 years, some of them even longer. And all of them have a different favorite thing about the Dillard House. And now the newer generations are gonna be able to create their own new favorite things.”

The fried chicken, cabbage casserole and baked yeast rolls will likely be on that list, too.

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This story is sponsored by the City of Dillard.

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