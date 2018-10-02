  • Georgia reacts to meteorologist Karen Minton's retirement announcement

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - She's been dubbed by "First Lady of Atlanta weather" -- and the way that her fans are reacting, she is truly the "First Lady of Atlanta weather."

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton announced Tuesday that after nearly 33 years at WSB-TV she will be retiring in February.

    Millions of residents in Georgia have grown up watching Minton, from rain to storms to snow and ice, she's kept generations safe and informed. 

    Here is some of the reaction from across social media. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories