0 Georgia reacts to meteorologist Karen Minton's retirement announcement

ATLANTA - She's been dubbed by "First Lady of Atlanta weather" -- and the way that her fans are reacting, she is truly the "First Lady of Atlanta weather."

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton announced Tuesday that after nearly 33 years at WSB-TV she will be retiring in February.

Millions of residents in Georgia have grown up watching Minton, from rain to storms to snow and ice, she's kept generations safe and informed.

Here is some of the reaction from across social media.

This is bittersweet for me. After 32 years my friend and protector is retiring. @KarenMintonWSB is the best in the business and has had my back since I walked in the door at WSB! You are loved my friend! Congrats to my brotha @BMonahanWSB who is coming on the morning shift. pic.twitter.com/wHsiqih8T5 — Fred Blankenship (@FBlankenshipWSB) October 2, 2018

She will be sorely missed. I have depended on her weather reports for the last 32 years. We Love You Karen wishing you the Best in Retirement 🌹 — JD Doss (@McDawg13) October 2, 2018

Yep...Congrats @KarenMintonWSB. You'll definitely be missed. Always great to see a familiar, friendly face when I turn the TV on at 4:30 in the morning.



Congrats @BMonahanWSB on the promotion! — T-Well 👑 (@LT1DSGB) October 2, 2018

A class act. We’re celebrating you for months to come. ❤️ — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) October 2, 2018

Karen is retiring in February. She is a great meteorologist, mom and friend! So happy for you and enjoy sleeping in! https://t.co/9I2ATSeyRh — Carol Sbarge (@carolsbargeWSB) October 2, 2018

Ahhhh! End of an era! Congratulations Karen!! So happy for you!! And congrats to Brian!!! — Yvette (@atleve) October 2, 2018

You are greatly appreciated & will truly be missed! 😉🙏 — Rusty Dimmett (@RustyMerci) October 2, 2018

Congratulations Mrs. Minton. I have watched and trusted your weather reporting forecasts for 30 years, keeping us safe from storms. Even though Congratulations is in order, I am feeling a bit sad. May God continue to Bless you. — Judith Rogers (@JudithR98360624) October 2, 2018

Congratulations to Karen! Well deserved! It's hard to believe it's been 33 years of her wonderful forecasts and beautiful smiles in the morning! I will definitely miss seeing you! — Kathy Miller (@kathymill4072) October 2, 2018

You will be so so missed!!! You are loved in my household...my son and I say good morning to you every day when you come on the screen! Congratulations on your much deserved retirement, Karen! ❤️ — Jess W. (@JessWinss) October 2, 2018

