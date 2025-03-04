Georgia Promise Scholarship: Applications now open for new school voucher program

ATLANTA — Applications are now open for Georgia’s new school voucher program.

The Georgia Promise Scholarship will give up to $6,500 a year to some families to pay for private school tuition, home-school expenses or other education related expenses. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law last year.

On Saturday, the Georgia Student Finance Commission started to accept applications.

More than 3,000 applications have been submitted as of Tuesday, according to the office. The first window will be open until 2025.

There are several requirements that a family must meet for their student to be eligible.

A student must attend a school on the state’s low performing list and must have attended the public school for at least two consecutive semesters or is entering kindergarten.

The parent or parents must have been a Georgia resident for at least a year unless they are on active duty in the military. The law also states that priority goes to families who earn less than four times the federal poverty level. You can click here for more details on the requirements.

The school voucher program has been met with mixed reaction since its approval. There was also confusion over which schools were in the bottom 25% after the list was taken down multiple times before it was republished in February.

