Georgia Ports Authority says Savannah had busiest February on record, adding 3 new start times

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Ports Authority announced Tuesday that the Port of Savannah had its busiest February, ever.

According to officials, GPA moved nearly 480,000 20-foot containers, a 6% increase compared to February 2024.

“This strong performance is a testament to the trust our customers place in the Port of Savannah as their gateway to the U.S. Southeast,” GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch said. “I would also like to congratulate the International Longshoremen’s Association and the US Maritime Alliance on signing a six-year contract in February, which will ensure labor stability and support the prosperity of our state and nation.”

GPA said their intermodal team had also set a new record for rail moves in a 24-hour period, with 2,246 rail lifts on Feb. 28.

Additionally, the GPA said Garden City Terminal had set a new record for truck moves per week, with 78,950 transactions during the last week of February.

“We were able to accommodate the increased trade while maintaining excellent service for our motor carriers and customers,” GPA Chief Operating Officer Ed McCarthy said. “Single container moves averaged only 35 minutes for truckers on terminal, while dual container moves averaged just 54 minutes.”

As port usage continues to grow, Gateway Terminals and the International Longshoremen’s Union will be working to add three new start times to work vessels to help address the load.

The new times will be 6 a.m., 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Port of Savannah will also be increasing its vessel capacity beginning in May with the use of a new berth at the Ocean Terminal. Officials said this should drastically reduce transition times between large ships departing and arriving.

“This will make a big difference in turning ships around faster,” Lynch said. “With a total of eight start times and our 24-hour vessel service, crane operators and crews from the ILA will start moving containers on and off ships more quickly, reducing vessel time at dock.”

