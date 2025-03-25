DeKalb County commissioners to discuss adding 6 new animal kennels, extending contract with Lifeline

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — During the Tuesday DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meeting, two animal services items will see discussion and potential votes.

The first one would extend the county’s contract with Lifeline Animal Project through the end of June, adding about $2.18 million for the extension.

According to the agenda item, DeKalb County has partnered with Lifeline since signing a contract with them in 2018. The contract has already been extended in recent months, with the new extension to add more time.

“On Dec. 17, 2024, the BOC approved an amendment to Change Order No. 2 to extend the contract through March 31, 2025 and increased funds in the amount of $2,182,500.00 for continued operations and community initiatives to enhance the quality of life for pets and people in the County,” according to the agenda item. “This contract consists of the management of animal sheltering operations and animal services for the DeKalb County Animal Shelter. These initiatives include Free Mobile Clinic Pet Wellness Services, SNIP DeKalb (Spay/Neuter Impact Program), Pet Food Bank and Access to Veterinarian Care.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If passed by the commission, the contract would be extended again through June 30.

County documents say that they want to provide the extension to get more time for evaluation of the facility and Lifeline.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Time is required for the Board of Commissioners to review the evaluation produced by the National Center for Animal Shelter Evaluations, LifeLine’s thorough response to that evaluation as well as the Administration’s finding,” and so they need another 90 days on the contract while this process is underway.

Separately, the county is also looking to approve funding to build six new animal kennels and extend a contract with Horizon Structures through January 2026.

According to the agenda item for the kennels, the “contract consists of the construction and installation of six (6) kennels to be located adjacent to the DeKalb County Animal Shelter located in Chamblee, Ga. Each kennel house twelve (12) dogs. The Animal Shelter is currently experiencing extreme overcrowding causing an unsafe, unhealthy, and inhumane environment for dogs and people.”

It would also continue the contract with Horizon Structures through Jan. 31, 2026.

The county said the agenda item would have a cost of more than $800,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group