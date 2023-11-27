Georgia police identify victim who died in shooting after fight outside Thanksgiving party

SANDERSONVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police have identified the man who died in a shooting after a Thanksgiving party.

It happened early Friday morning at the Twin Cities Plaza Shopping Center on South Harris Street, according to police.

Police said there were two separate parties at the location, and after the parties ended, fights broke out.

While authorities worked to break up the fights, someone in the area fired gunshots, leaving 42-year-old Thomas Womble Jr. of Sparta suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities then went on an hours-long manhunt for 27-year-old suspect Xzavious Wicker, who allegedly left the shooting scene.

Wicker was charged with murder, aggravated assault, malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Womble was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Sandersville Police Department at 478-552-3121.

