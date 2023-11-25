Murder suspect turns himself in after hours-long manhunt, Ga. deputies say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt has ended for a murder suspect after officials say he turned himself in.
Washington County sheriff officials said on Friday morning, deputies received reports of a person shot near the Loft Event Center.
Authorities confirmed the victim died. Their identity has not been released.
Investigators determined that the suspect was 27-year-old Xzavious Wicker and that he left the scene before authorities arrived.
It is unclear how investigators determined he was involved.
After a short manhunt, Wicker turned himself into the Washington County Jail.
Wicker was charged with murder, aggravated assault, malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
