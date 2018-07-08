Georgia police department gets uptown funky in viral lip sync challenge

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The City of Monroe Police Department wants other Georgia emergency departments to join them, jump on it and flaunt it to "Uptown Funk!"
The department is calling out other local precincts to participate in a lip sync battle challenge to the Mark Ronson tune featuring Bruno Mars.
The department posted the video on their Facebook page Sunday in which slick uniformed officers dance and lip sync their way through the streets -- and we think they're pretty darn good!
They issued a challenge to the police departments in Loganville, Snellville, Social Circle and Winder.
They join other police departments across the nation in the viral lip sync challenge, which aims to humanize law enforcement officers.
"In continuation with tradition surrounding public safety interactive video challenges across the nation, the City of Monroe Police Department has returned from the 2016 Running Man Challenge to battle with other law enforcement departments across the country with the current Lip Sync Battle Challenge of 2018."
The gauntlet has been thrown, Georgia EMS departments! It remains to be seen if any other departments respond to the challenge.
Video was produced and edited by Tribute PR.
