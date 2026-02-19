Female head coach of Atlanta high school’s boys basketball team leads them forward in tournament

NORTH ATLANTA — After a few down years, the North Atlanta High School boys basketball team is having its best season since 2021.

One of the reasons is head coach Krystal Wells, who is believed to be the only woman leading a boys varsity team of any kind in the state of Georgia.

On Wednesday, the team is in the semifinals of the 6A Region 10 tournament. Coach Wells has changed the culture of the team and has them believing.

“Men and women, athletes across the board in any sport, they don’t just need a male coach or a woman coach, they just need a leader,” she said. “A leader that’s going to push them, hold them accountable, come up with a standard that’s going to work for the program.”

Junior Nehemiah Michael said it feels good to make history.

“At the same time, it’s not really different than a man or woman coach,” he said. “We look at it the same; we just want to win.”

