Georgia opens nominations for endangered species list, preservation

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is proposing changes to the state’s Protected Species List and it’s asking the public to help identify what species are in danger of extinction.

The Protected Species List identifies animal and plant species native to Georgia that are in danger and most in need of conservation efforts.

The 2026 list update is the first time the state is proposing changes in 20 years, according to DNR.

It means from June 1 to June 30, Georgians can make public nominations for species from that they believe need intervention to survive.

State officials said the updates to the list will include adding and removing species, changing scientific names and aligning the various species’ statuses for preservation with federal listings.

"These species are considered most in need of conservation, to either recover those listed under the federal Endangered Species Act or keep them from declining to the point they need federal listing," DNR said in a statement.

One species DNR said may need protection is the Saltmarsh Sparrow. While it’s not currently on the list of Protected Species, it is “rapidly declining” due to threats to their habitats from flooding and marsh fragmentation.

You can learn more about the Protected Species List here, or click here to nominate a species for preservation.

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