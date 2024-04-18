Georgia officer hospitalized after shootout with car break-in suspect, police say

STATESBORO, Ga. — A police officer was shot in south Georgia on Tuesday night, according to Statesboro police.

At around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Copper Beech Townhomes on Statesboro Place Circle for reports of a man entering cars in the parking lot.

Officer Joey Deloach saw a person who matched the suspect’s description and ordered him to get out of the car. Deloach and the suspect, who police identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kent, exchanged gunfire.

Deloach was hit by a bullet but was able to get assistance from other officers on scene before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He underwent surgery and remains hospitalized, according to police. Officials have not given an update on his condition.

After the shootout, Kent ran into a wooded area before he was arrested a short time later near Brampton Avenue.

Police said Kent was also injured in the shootout and was taken to a hospital before being transported to Bulloch County Jail.

Kent is being charged with aggravated assault on a public safety officer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate this shootout.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Region 5 Investigative Office at 912-871-1121. Information may also be provided to Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

