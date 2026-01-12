Georgia officer charged with family violence, making terroristic threats

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia police officer was arrested in Troup County and had his department-equipment taken back by his department after an incident on Friday.

The Hogansville Police Department announced that they’d charged a Warm Springs Police Officer named Kevin Worthy on Friday afternoon as they responded to a domestic disturbance.

The incident happened in the Village area of Hogansville, police said.

Worthy is now on leave, facing charges of simple assault and simple battery under the Family Violence Act and making terroristic threats.

“Upon notification of the incident, Warm Springs Police Chief Guy Spradlin took immediate and appropriate action by responding to the scene, collecting all department-issued equipment from Mr. Worthy, and placing him on administrative leave effective immediately,” Hogansville police said.

The Warm Springs Police Department is now conducting an internal investigation related to policy and professional standards.

Hogansville police said further information from the case will be released as it becomes available.

Police said additional charges may be filed, pending further investigation.

