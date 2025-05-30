Georgia officer charged with boating under the influence over Memorial Day weekend

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange police officer is facing charges after being arrested over Memorial Day weekend.

The police department confirmed that Sergeant Meghan Keith was arrested and charged with boating under the influence by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on May 24.

It’s unclear what led up to her arrest.

She is currently on administrative leave, the department confirmed.

Keith has been with the LaGrange Police Department since December 2018.

According to jail records, she is no longer in the Troup County Detention Center.

