Georgia murder suspect found traveling in trunk of woman’s car

By WSBTV.com News Staff
John Thomas Howard, 28, John Thomas Howard, 28, is accused of stabbing Ronald Carswell, 57, to death Monday in the 2000 block of Gloucester Street, Brunswick police said. (Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man wanted in a deadly stabbing is now in jail after police say he was found hiding in a woman’s car trunk.

John Thomas Howard, 28, is accused of stabbing Ronald Carswell, 57, to death. Brunswick police said officers found Carswell stabbed around 4:46 p.m. Monday

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There was a manhunt for Howard following the stabbing that included Brunswick and Kingsland police departments and Camden and Glynn County sheriff’s offices.

Howard was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop in Camden County.

“At the time of the arrest, Howard was traveling in the trunk of a vehicle driven by Regina Alvin, 49 of Killeen, Texas,” according to a Brunswick police release.

Howard faces charges of felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. Alvin was also arrested. She’s facing charges of hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

