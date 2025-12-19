Georgia murder suspect found traveling in trunk of woman’s car

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man wanted in a deadly stabbing is now in jail after police say he was found hiding in a woman’s car trunk.

John Thomas Howard, 28, is accused of stabbing Ronald Carswell, 57, to death. Brunswick police said officers found Carswell stabbed around 4:46 p.m. Monday

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There was a manhunt for Howard following the stabbing that included Brunswick and Kingsland police departments and Camden and Glynn County sheriff’s offices.

Howard was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop in Camden County.

“At the time of the arrest, Howard was traveling in the trunk of a vehicle driven by Regina Alvin, 49 of Killeen, Texas,” according to a Brunswick police release.

Howard faces charges of felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. Alvin was also arrested. She’s facing charges of hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

