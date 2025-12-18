Video appears to show officer Tasing student on Fulton school bus

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County high school is investigating after one of their students was Tased on the bus on Thursday afternoon.

Video appears to show an officer leaning over a student in one of the seats on the bus and firing his Taser.

The student can be heard in the video shouting as the officer tells him to get up.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is on her way to the school. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a letter sent home to parents, Langston Hughes High School Principal Dr. Darrell Stephens said the incident involved one of their students and a Fulton County police officer.

“We strongly discourage students and families from sharing this video on social media,” the principal wrote.

There is no word on what led up to the incident or if the student was hurt.

Fulton County Schools shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News saying that the officer involved has been removed from active duty while they investigate.

“Fulton County Schools can confirm a Fulton County Schools police officer deployed a taser during an incident involving a student on a bus. The incident is being taken seriously and is currently under review. The officer has been removed from active duty pending the outcome of an investigation. Because this matter involves students and an ongoing review, the district is unable to share additional details at this time. Fulton County Schools is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students and staff, and to ensuring that all incidents involving school police are reviewed thoroughly and appropriately." — Fulton County Schools spokesperson

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Fulton County Police Department for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group