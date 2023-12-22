Georgia mother charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from injuries at hospital, police say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia mother is behind bars after officials say she killed her young child.
Columbus police said on Dec. 7 at 6:31 p.m., officers received reports of an infant who arrived at Piedmont Columbus Regional with injuries.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The two-month-old was then air-lifted to an Atlanta area hospital, where the medical staff determined the injuries to be indicative of non-accidental trauma, officials said.
Authorities confirmed that the child died at the hospital four days after arriving in Atlanta.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Wildlife officials warn of large, invasive blue crab species moving into Georgia
- After pushback from state officials, APS changes plan for bonuses from governor’s office
- Man steals items including stove from Atlanta home, turns around and sells it for $100: APD
A death investigation conducted by the Adult & Youth Services Unit revealed evidence that led to the arrest of Lakisha Neal, the child’s mother.
Neal was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, cruelty to children and cruelty to children in the second-degree.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group