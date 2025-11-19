Georgia mayor charged with making threats

ROBERTA, Ga. — The mayor of a small central Georgia town is facing charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Roberta Mayor Jay Andrews was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Andrews has since been released from custody, and the case has been turned over to the Macon Judicial Circuit DA’s office.

The GBI did not comment on what threats Andrews is accused of making.

Andrews has been the mayor of Roberta since 2022, according to the city’s website.

In addition to leading the town of just under 800 people near Macon, he is the owner of C&H Pipeline, Inc.

