Georgia man who was arrested in June now charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was already in custody is facing new charges after officials accused him of assaulting a young girl.

Glynn County police officials said on Nov. 14, authorities began investigating a string of sexual assaults on an 11-year-old girl.

After examining evidence, authorities charged 36-year-old Frank Lavell Gibson in connection to the assaults.

Authorities did not specify the relationship between Gibson and the victim.

Gibson had been in custody at the Glynn County Detention Center since June when he was charged with possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance and felony tampering with evidence, according to inmate records.

His previous charges are unrelated to the sexual assault charges.

Authorities charged Gibson with two counts of statutory rape, three counts of child molestation, aggravated child molestation and one count of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Investigator Ethan Varnedoe at 912-554-7561.

