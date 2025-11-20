Georgia man sentenced to prison for trying to sell child on the dark web

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next several decades in prison after being convicted of trying to sell a child on a human trafficking website.

Kelly Garret Ivey, 43, was given a life sentence with the first 50 years to be served in prison, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say Ivey was sharing a child’s personal information on the dark web and was recruiting other child predators to take and physically abuse her.

They say they also found conversations on several social media platforms where Ivey was seeking out predators to abuse other children he knew.

Some of those conversations also included Ivey describing “sexual deviances” against minors.

"This case is a terrifying reminder that trafficking and online exploitation are real and can happen closer to home than many people realize‚" the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. "This offender got caught - there are still others out there hiding."

