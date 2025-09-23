Georgia man on the run, accused of drive-by shooting of wife, 7-year-old son

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and injuring his wife and young son on Monday evening.

Columbus police say they were called to a neighborhood where they found a large number of shell casings, but no victims.

Shortly after, 911 dispatchers received a call that two shooting victims arrived at a police precinct and were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional by ambulance.

The victims were identified as a 24-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jontay Reynolds, was identified as the woman’s husband and the child’s father.

The 7-year-old boy suffered minor injuries, but his mother is in critical condition.

Warrants have been issued for Reynolds on charges of drive-by shooting and two counts of aggravated assault.

Reynolds has not yet been taken into custody.

