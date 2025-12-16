Georgia man ran over puppy because he said it peed in his house

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A central Georgia man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of abandoning and running over a dog.

Jones County deputies say they were called to Gary’s Food Mart on Saturday, where a puppy had been abandoned and run over by a car.

Security cameras at the store captured the incident on video.

Deputies spotted the car seen in the video and pulled it over.

The driver, Jonathan Torbush, initially denied having abandoned the puppy, deputies said he later admitted to it.

Torbush said he was leaving the dog because it was going to the bathroom in his house. He told authorities he did not realize he ran over the dog.

The passenger confirmed to deputies that Torbush intended to abandon the dog at the store.

He was taken into custody and charged with cruelty to animals.

The puppy’s condition was not released.

