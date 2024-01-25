Georgia man dubbed the ‘naked bandit’ has been caught following crime spree

METTER, Ga. — A man known as the Metter “naked bandit” has been caught following a crime spree in April.

Investigators told WSAV-TV that Travis Jordan was wanted for going into homes and cars that were left unlocked and at one point was caught on camera wearing nothing but something to cover his head.

“In at least two of the occasions, the homeowners have been home and confronted the intruder,” Metter police told the TV station at the time.

Jordan was caught in Statesboro on Monday and is also tied to a home invasion on New Year’s Day in Metter.

Police said he was armed with a handgun during that incident.

Following his arrest, he was taken to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.

