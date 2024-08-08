Georgia man drives through fence at elementary school, calls the police on himself

TIFTON, Ga. — A Georgia man drove through a fence at an elementary school, but must have felt guilty because he called the police on himself.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Giovanni Torres damaged G.O. Bailey Elementary School in Tifton, according to WALB-TV.

Tift County Schools told Channel 2 Action News that Torres drove over a fence near the playground area at the school. School officials said he also busted 13 windows and then entered the school building.

No items were taken from the school, the district said.

School officials went to the site immediately after this incident and began cleaning up the damage Torres caused.

WALB-TV said that Torres is a graduate of Tift County High School.

