Georgia man drives through fence at elementary school, calls the police on himself

TIFTON, Ga. — A Georgia man drove through a fence at an elementary school, but must have felt guilty because he called the police on himself.
Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Giovanni Torres damaged G.O. Bailey Elementary School in Tifton, according to WALB-TV.
Tift County Schools told Channel 2 Action News that Torres drove over a fence near the playground area at the school. School officials said he also busted 13 windows and then entered the school building.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
No items were taken from the school, the district said.
School officials went to the site immediately after this incident and began cleaning up the damage Torres caused.
WALB-TV said that Torres is a graduate of Tift County High School.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia baby wrapped in wet blanket dies of hypothermia in front of air conditioner
- Woman killed by street racers in I-20 hit and run identified by family
- Atlanta Fire Rescue has ‘significant mechanical issues’ with firetrucks, lacks full fleet
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group