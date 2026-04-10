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Georgia man arrested following discovery of moonshine still, stash of drugs in home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Georgia man arrested following discovery of moonshine still, stash of drugs in home An East Georgia man has been arrested after investigators found a stash of drugs, a portable grow house, and a moonshine still at his home. (PHOTO: Screven County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. — An East Georgia man has been arrested after investigators found a stash of drugs, a portable grow house, and a moonshine still at his home.

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Martese Williams following a lengthy investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it confiscated the following:

  • MDMA (Ecstasy)
  • Illegal psychedelic mushrooms
  • Illegal THC products
  • Marijuana
  • Stolen firearms
  • Illegal drug manufacturing equipment
  • Illegal liquor and manufacturing equipment

“Removing illegal, dangerous drugs and weapons from our community remains a top priority. We appreciate the support of our Screven County residents and will continue to pursue those who threaten public safety,” Screven County Sheriff Norman Royal said.

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