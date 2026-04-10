Georgia man arrested following discovery of moonshine still, stash of drugs in home

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. — An East Georgia man has been arrested after investigators found a stash of drugs, a portable grow house, and a moonshine still at his home.
The Screven County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Martese Williams following a lengthy investigation.
The sheriff’s office said it confiscated the following:
- MDMA (Ecstasy)
- Illegal psychedelic mushrooms
- Illegal THC products
- Marijuana
- Stolen firearms
- Illegal drug manufacturing equipment
- Illegal liquor and manufacturing equipment
“Removing illegal, dangerous drugs and weapons from our community remains a top priority. We appreciate the support of our Screven County residents and will continue to pursue those who threaten public safety,” Screven County Sheriff Norman Royal said.
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