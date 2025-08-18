Georgia jailers save choking inmate

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff is recognizing two jailers for their swift action in saving an inmate’s life.

The incident happened on August 10 in the Gordon County jail booking office when an inmate began choking on a piece of food and was unable to breathe.

Dep. O.L. Towe and Jailer A.R. Kinsey quickly responded to the emergency, successfully dislodging the food and restoring the inmate’s ability to breathe, the sheriff’s office said.

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston praised the jailers, stating, “I am extremely proud of these two employees for their calmness in an emergency situation, their attention to their duties, and their swift action which saved a man from serious bodily harm or death.”

