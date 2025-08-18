‘The Breakfast Club’ to return to theaters for 40th anniversary

Think about high school. Were you more of the princess, the athlete or the brain? The coming-of-age movie “The Breakfast Club” is turning 40 and may help you answer that question.

To celebrate the film’s anniversary, it is coming back to theaters for a limited time.

“Over the course of one day, Claire the princess (Molly Ringwald), Andrew the athlete (Emilio Estevez), Brian the brain (Anthony Michael Hall), Allison the basket case (Ally Sheedy) and John the criminal (Judd Nelson) break through their social barriers and reveal the private struggles beneath their public identities,” Universal Pictures sums up the film’s story line, according to UPI.

While it was made four decades ago, it still resonates as it is typically among the movies on several best films lists including Entertainment Weekly’s 2006 list of the “50 Best High School Movies,” where it ranked no. 1, the New York Times 2004 list of “The Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made” and Empire’s 2014 list of “The 301 Greatest Movies of All-Time” where it ranked 38th, KTLA reported.

Not only did the film tell an iconic story, it also featured the song “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds, which hit no. 1 on several charts, including the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The poster is also one of the most recognizable of the era, and included a photo of the cast together, taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, according to KTLA.

Universal Pictures’ president of domestic theatrical distribution, Jim Orr, said, “The Breakfast Club is one of the great films about identity, alienation and connection. The film’s honesty, humor, and humanity continue to connect with audiences of all ages. We’re honored to bring it back to theaters so that a new generation can experience its power on the big screen,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s anniversary brought the five cast members together in a rare reunion during the C2E2 convention in Chicago in April.

THR said it was the first time they were all together publicly since the movie’s release in 1985.

“I feel really very emotional and moved to have us all together,” Ringwald told convention attendees, adding that it was the first time Estevez was part of an appearance. “We don’t have to use the cardboard cutout anymore because he’s here. I feel really moved that we’re all together.”

Estevez called the moment special, adding that he had skipped his own high school reunions.

Being at the anniversary panel “was something that finally I felt I needed to do just for myself. This one felt special, it’s here in Chicago where we made the film. It’s obviously the 40th anniversary, and it just felt like it was time. Somebody told me that Molly said, ‘Well, does Emilio just not like us?’ And that broke my heart. And I went, ‘No of course I love all of them.’ And that just made sense, so here I am.”

Advanced tickets are available now. To find a showing, visit Fandango’s website.

©2024 Cox Media Group