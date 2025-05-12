Georgia Insurance Commissioner’s Office investigating Greensboro storage facility fire as arson

GREENSBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner‘s Office is investigating a commercial structure fire in Greensboro and is offering a reward for information that helps them catch those responsible for arson.

In a statement from the OCI, officials said the fire happened on May 5 at a building on Town Creek Boulevard in Greensboro.

“Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire involving a storage facility with over 50 storage units,” Insurance commissioner John F. King said in a statement. “Arson investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office were later requested to serve as the primary investigators of this case. Upon examination of the scene, there was central damage to one unit where the fire was determined to have started.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The OCI said 11 other units were damaged from the heat and the cause of the fire is being classified as incendiary, “although a suspect has not yet been identified.”

Now, OCI is offering up to $10,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individual or individuals “responsible for arson.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24/7 Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group