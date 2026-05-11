Georgia inmate seriously injured by falling tree during road cleanup

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia inmate was seriously injured on Monday when a tree fell on them while they were working on a road cleanup detail.
It happened near the intersection of Highway 76 and Short Phillips Lane in Towns County.
Deputies with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office said a crew was working on cutting a tree down when it fell on the inmate.
That inmate was taken to a regional Level 1 trauma center for their injuries.
There is no word on their condition.
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