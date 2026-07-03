Georgia ice cream shop offers free scoops to kids who can recite Pledge of Allegiance

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Georgia ice cream shop is offering kids a chance to earn a free scoop -- if they can recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Leopold’s Ice Cream has been serving up scoops in Savannah since 1919 and has been named one of the best in the country.

For years, they have participated in the “I Pledge for Ice Cream” program and it’s back starting Monday.

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Every Monday in July from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., children 12 and under who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance will get a free child’s scoop of homemade ice cream.

The promotion is happening at Leopold’s Broughton Street and Whitemarsh Island locations if you’re in the area.

“I Pledge for Ice Cream” started in 2010 as a way to encourage patriotism among children. It’s now a partnership with ice cream shops all around the country.

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Information from CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

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