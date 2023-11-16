Georgia house fire which killed 3 deemed accidental, fire commissioner says

ELBERTON, Ga. — Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office announced a fatal house fire with three victims in Elberton on Saturday was caused by an accident.

According to officials, the Elberton home caught fire around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 with multiple people trapped inside.

When fire officials arrived at the home, King’s office said they “found the residence fully involved with flames and immediately began fire suppression.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

After the fire was contained and under control, firefighters went inside, unfortunately finding the home’s occupants dead.

King’s office said an investigation from the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that a dryer being used overnight caused the fire accidentally.

The insurance office urged Georgians doing laundry at home to be careful and turn off the dryer if leaving or going to bed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

K9 training held at Atlanta airport

©2023 Cox Media Group