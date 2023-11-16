Lithonia baby survives bullet in head, but doctor says it can’t be removed unless it causes problems

LITHONIA, Ga. — The mother of a 7-month-old hit in the head by a bullet on Monday night is speaking with Channel 2 Action News and sharing her story after the shooting on Wildginger Run in Lithonia.

In video shared with Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes, the mother showed that thanks to a “miracle” her baby is fine, even though there’s still a bullet in his head.

On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Tom Regan went to the house and saw where bullets hit the front of the house and got through a glass door.

