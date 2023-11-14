Mother, baby injured by bullets that hit DeKalb County house, shattering glass door window

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and her 7-month-old baby suffered minor injuries from gunfire that struck a house in Lithonia Monday night.
Police say they rushed to the neighborhood around 9.30 p.m. on reports of multiple shots fired near a house on Wildginger Run.
Channel 2′s Tom Regan went to the home Tuesday and saw five bullet holes in the front siding of the house, and a bullet pierced the glass door window.
Neighbors, who didn’t wish to speak on camera, told Regan they heard 10 to 15 gunshots. Some say they dove for cover inside their homes. Police don’t believe the mother and baby were targets of the shooting.
One neighbor said he believes the gunfire that hit the house may have been stray bullets from a gunfight between two people, or groups of people outside the home.
Police don’t know what led to the shooting and have no suspects or a motive. They are attempting to locate porch or doorbell camera video that may have captured the incident and could help identify suspects.
