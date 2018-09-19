ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia high schools are graduating seniors at a rate higher than ever, according to new data released by the Georgia Department of Education Wednesday.
The state's graduation rate rose to 81.6 percent in 2018, a 1-percent increase over the 80.6 rate in 2017.
The department said it is the highest rate since it started using the adjusted 4-year cohort calculation required by federal law.
Several metro Atlanta school districts saw significant increases, including Atlanta Public Schools.
Metro Atlanta Graduation Rates:
- Atlanta 79.9%
- Clayton 71.7%
- Cobb 85.2%
- DeKalb 75%
- Fulton 86.8%
- Gwinnett 81.7%
