Georgia gas prices keep dropping as the new year approaches

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers will end the year with relief as gas prices keep declining.

AAA reports that the statewide average fell to $2.68 per gallon as of Monday morning. This reflects a decrease of six cents from last week, 15 cents from last month and 21 cents from the same time last year.

The national average gas price has also fallen, now at $2.82 per gallon, marking the lowest December average since 2020.

The recent dip in gasoline prices comes amid stable crude oil prices and steady gasoline supply levels, even with increased holiday travel, according to AAA. For those filling a standard 15-gallon tank, the cost now comes to approximately $40.20.

In Georgia, the most expensive metro markets for gas include Savannah at $2.79 per gallon, Macon at $2.75, and Atlanta at $2.72.

Conversely, Albany, Valdosta and Augusta-Aiken feature the lowest prices, respectively at $2.56, $2.55, and $2.50 per gallon.

As the holiday season progresses, AAA says drivers can expect relatively stable fuel costs heading into the new year, making travel more budget-friendly for many.

