Georgia gas prices dropped despite recent Venezuelan events

Georgia’s average gas price Monday is $2.65 per gallon, reflecting a three-cent decrease from last week amid steady crude oil prices, which closed at $57.32 per barrel, according to AAA.
The national average for gasoline is $2.81 per gallon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The decline in gas prices in Georgia comes despite recent volatility in the global oil market, particularly related to events in Venezuela, a major oil producing country historically.
Analysts indicate that global oil supply remains stable, although any significant disruption could affect prices.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Atlanta Falcons fire head coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot
- Efforts to save 100-year-old oak tree at metro Atlanta shopping center fail, locals want to appeal
Compared to prior weeks and months, gas prices in Georgia are down by 16 cents from last month and 25 cents from this time last year.
For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank, the current cost is approximately $39.75.In Georgia, the most expensive metro markets for gas are Savannah at $2.76, Macon at $2.72, and Atlanta at $2.67.
The least expensive areas include Gainesville at $2.57, Rome at $2.56, and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.53.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group