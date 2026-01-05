Georgia gas prices dropped despite recent Venezuelan events

Georgia’s average gas price Monday is $2.65 per gallon, reflecting a three-cent decrease from last week amid steady crude oil prices, which closed at $57.32 per barrel, according to AAA.

The national average for gasoline is $2.81 per gallon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The decline in gas prices in Georgia comes despite recent volatility in the global oil market, particularly related to events in Venezuela, a major oil producing country historically.

Analysts indicate that global oil supply remains stable, although any significant disruption could affect prices.

TRENDING STORIES:

Compared to prior weeks and months, gas prices in Georgia are down by 16 cents from last month and 25 cents from this time last year.

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank, the current cost is approximately $39.75.In Georgia, the most expensive metro markets for gas are Savannah at $2.76, Macon at $2.72, and Atlanta at $2.67.

The least expensive areas include Gainesville at $2.57, Rome at $2.56, and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.53.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group