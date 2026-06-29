Georgia gas prices declining ahead of 4th of July weekend

ATLANTA — Gas prices are declining nationwide and in Georgia ahead of the Fourth of July travel surge and offering some relief for drivers.

AAA’s website on Monday shows the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.56 in Georgia. That’s seven cents lower than last week and 30 cents below the current national average of $3.86.

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This marks nearly four straight weeks of declining prices, according to AAA. But drivers planning to travel for the 4th of July holiday are encouraged to fill up sooner rather than later.

“Georgia drivers are seeing welcome relief at the pump as lower crude oil prices continue to help keep gasoline costs in check,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. “While these lower prices are good news for holiday travelers, drivers should keep in mind that demand typically increases as we get closer to the Fourth of July.”

AAA projects that 61.4 million people will travel by car during the 4th of July holiday period during June 27 through July 5.

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