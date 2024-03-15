Georgia father who said 5-month-old died after falling out of bed now charged with murder

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a Georgia father with murder months after he claimed his son died falling out of bed.

Glynn County officers responded to a home off Odyssey Lake Circle on June 4, 2023 about an injured baby. When they arrived, the 5-month-old’s father, identified as Daniel Hudson, told officers the injuries were from a fall.

The boy died at the hospital. Doctors said they spotted several injuries on him.

On Thursday, police said that the medical examiner ruled the boy died from blunt force trauma to the head. Officers arrested Hudson at Southeast Georgia Health Systems

“GCPD Investigators worked closely with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Medical Examiner’s Office and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to pinpoint the cause and time of injury, which led to the arrest of Daniel Hudson,” police wrote in a statement.

Hudson faces three counts of murder, cruelty to children in first degree, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Officials booked him into the Glynn County jail.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact Glynn County police at (912) 554-3645.

