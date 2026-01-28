Georgia family seek justice after pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child appeared before a judge Monday, where bond was denied.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dorreous Brooks is charged in the Sunday morning shooting death of 23-year-old Teonia Stokes and her unborn baby. Family members say Stokes was seven months pregnant with a boy at the time of her death.

The judge’s decision means Brooks will remain behind bars, a move Stokes’ family says brings some measure of relief as they grieve an unimaginable loss.

“That’s where the victim’s family wants him,” relatives told Channel 2 Action News while gathered at a funeral home in Covington.

They say they are committed to fighting for justice for their daughter, sister, and the unborn child.

Stokes was shot and killed along G.W. Carver Drive in Monroe. Her family says she was an innocent bystander caught in the middle of a feud. Stokes’ boyfriend, Curdarious Williams, who family members say is also the father of the unborn child, was also shot. There has been no update on his condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stokes’ loved ones described her as a young woman with a bright future ahead. She was set to graduate from Kennesaw State University in May and dreamed of becoming an elementary school teacher.

“She wanted to be an elementary school teacher, preferably second grade,” said her sister, Demecia Parks.

The loss has been especially painful for Stokes’ family, who say she leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter who does not yet understand that her mother is gone.

“I just would’ve hugged her long before walking out the door if I knew that was going to be my last time seeing her,” said another sister, Jadah Stokes.

Family members say the impact of the shooting will be felt for a lifetime.

“You don’t know what you’ve done,” said Joe Stokes. “You’ve broken a family.”

Brooks is scheduled to return to court in March.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group