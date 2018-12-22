Georgia family captures small plane that made emergency landing on I-20

ANNISTON, Ala. - Some metro Atlanta drives saw a remarkable sight while driving through Alabama for the holidays: A small plane landing in the middle of busy holiday traffic on I-20 W.
Fredie Carmichael told Channel 2 Action News that he and his family were traveling to Mississippi Saturday when the plane casually landed in front of them west of Anniston, Alabama.
This small Cessna landed on a crowded I-20 W in Christmas traffic. He barely missed a few cars and landed perfectly. The two men inside said it was a student pilot’s first flight and they had engine failure. They were remarkably calm. The student was the first to exit the plane. pic.twitter.com/Rg9zchqbEk— Fredie Carmichael (@DeveloperFredie) December 22, 2018
Carmichael got out of the car to make sure the two men inside were ok. Neither was hurt.
"Both men were in good spirits and not injured," Carmichael said. "It was an amazing landing — Christmas miracle for sure."
The FAA says the plane carrying two people took off from Talladega Municipal Airport before the emergency landing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Women try stealing from Target full of police during ‘Shop with Cop' event, police say
- Man claims he is indigenous, has rights to other family's brand-new home
- 'Birthplace of country music' to be torn down to make way for Margaritaville
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}