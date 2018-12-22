  • Georgia family captures small plane that made emergency landing on I-20

    ANNISTON, Ala. - Some metro Atlanta drives saw a remarkable sight while driving through Alabama for the holidays: A small plane landing in the middle of busy holiday traffic on I-20 W.

    Fredie Carmichael told Channel 2 Action News that he and his family were traveling to Mississippi Saturday when the plane casually landed in front of them west of Anniston, Alabama.  

    Carmichael got out of the car to make sure the two men inside were ok. Neither was hurt. 

    "Both men were in good spirits and not injured," Carmichael said. "It was an amazing landing — Christmas miracle for sure."

    The FAA says the plane carrying two people took off from Talladega Municipal Airport before the emergency landing.

