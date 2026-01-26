Electric company truck damaged after tree falls on it during storm recovery efforts

A line crew truck working to restore power in South Carolina was damaged by a falling tree while workers were on their way to help those without electricity.

According to Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, Inc., crews working to restore power after 3,000 outages grew to 20,000 in their service area were nearly hurt while assisting recovery efforts.

The electric coop covers the area bordering the Blue Ridge Mountains area of northeast Georgia.

The company said the tree fell directly on the truck while it was on the way to a service call.

Two linemen were in the truck and the company said it was “incredibly relieved to report that both men are unharmed.”

The company said the tree was a “sobering reminder of the dangers” their crews face while working to restore power during “dangerous and unforgiving conditions.”

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative maintains more than 7,400 miles of power lines, the company said.

Looking ahead for Monday, BREC said:

With the ground saturated and winds lingering, more trees may fall overnight.

Reporting: If your power is out, please use the Blue Ridge App or text OUT to 800-240-3400.

If your power is out, please use the Blue Ridge App or text OUT to 800-240-3400. Office Notice: Our offices will be closed on Monday so that our entire team can remain 100% focused on restoration and member support.

Our offices will be closed on Monday so that our entire team can remain 100% focused on restoration and member support. Medical Emergencies: If you or a loved one is in a life-threatening situation, please call 911.

If you or a loved one is in a life-threatening situation, please call 911. Downed Line Safety: Assume every downed power line is live and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and call us immediately at 800-240-3400 to report it.

The electric cooperative said they will continue working to restore power for their members until the last light is back on and thanked customers for their patience.

Correction: The story originally identified the location as Blue Ridge, Georgia.

