Ring video shows men wanted in shooting of Atlanta woman and 9-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released new video showing two men wanted in a shooting that left a 9-year-old and a woman injured last month.

Ring cam video shows the two men dressed in dark clothing going up to the front door of a home along Continental Colony Parkway SW on the night of Dec. 10.

The video shows the men walk up, knock on the front door, and then one of them puts his hand over the Ring camera.

Investigators said when they got to the home just before 10 p.m., they found the child and woman with gunshots to their legs.

They were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about who the men are to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

